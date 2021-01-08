Brokerages Set Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Price Target at €14.93

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.93 ($17.56).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

ETR SZG opened at €23.19 ($27.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of €19.18 and a 200-day moving average of €14.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of €22.92 ($26.96).

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

