Brokerages Set Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target at $34.50

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.81. 2,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after purchasing an additional 487,351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sanmina by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 134,031 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Sanmina by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 482,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 326,488 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

