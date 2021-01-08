Brokerages Set TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) PT at $41.33

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCP. TheStreet upgraded TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05. TC PipeLines has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. On average, research analysts predict that TC PipeLines will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 35.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 46.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

