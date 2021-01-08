Brokerages Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Target Price at $79.55

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Tencent to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Tencent stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.94. 8,064,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,019. The company has a market cap of $737.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tencent has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

