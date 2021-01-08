Brokers Set Expectations for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.00.

TSE:FM opened at C$26.22 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

