Brokers Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $17.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.96.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $431.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $437.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.78.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.