Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBU. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

BBU stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,556,054 shares of company stock valued at $29,362,786 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.