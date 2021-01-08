Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.15. 5,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,699. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.14. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,438,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,683,000 after acquiring an additional 201,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after buying an additional 821,495 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

