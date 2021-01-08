Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.10

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.10 and traded as high as $48.21. Brown & Brown shares last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 1,076,696 shares traded.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

