BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.63.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $228.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -178.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.61. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,641,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

