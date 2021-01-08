Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $42.39 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

