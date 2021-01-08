Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

