Burt W. Podbere Sells 320,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Burt W. Podbere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Burt W. Podbere sold 1,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total transaction of $343,830.76.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $221.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of -461.39 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $227.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

