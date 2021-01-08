Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services.

