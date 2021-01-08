C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $90.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.89.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 928.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.