C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 43.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.89.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,291,000 after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,398,000 after purchasing an additional 393,756 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after purchasing an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.