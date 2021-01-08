C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.89.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $133.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

