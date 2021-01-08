C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AI. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.89.

NYSE AI opened at $133.58 on Monday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

