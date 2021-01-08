Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CABA. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $13.07 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $4,395,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

