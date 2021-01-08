Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of CABO opened at $2,100.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,123.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,897.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cable One by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cable One by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

