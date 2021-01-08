CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CACI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CACI International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CACI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.25.

NYSE CACI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.71. 4,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,002. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.89 and a 200 day moving average of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

