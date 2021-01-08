Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CADE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.79.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 22,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,874,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 796,055 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $5,811,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $5,540,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 332.5% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 689,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 529,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

