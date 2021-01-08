CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.26. Approximately 294,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 237,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

A number of analysts have commented on CAI shares. BidaskClub cut CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

The stock has a market cap of $582.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other CAI International news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CAI International by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in CAI International in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

