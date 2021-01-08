Cal Henderson Sells 1,252 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,569.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $64,605.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $64,290.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $64,290.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $60,045.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Cal Henderson sold 100 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $95,970.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $49,005.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $42.12 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.62 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WORK. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

