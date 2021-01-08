Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading 7.1% Higher

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.09. 611,514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 589,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter worth about $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 749.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,139 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 98.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 939,840 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

