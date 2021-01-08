California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Trading 6% Higher

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $56.95. 320,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 249,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in California Water Service Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,381,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 101,531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,035 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 690.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.