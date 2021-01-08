California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Trading 6% Higher

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $56.95. Approximately 320,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 249,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,369,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

