Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) vs. Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Critical Analysis

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mid-Con Energy Partners and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 6 11 2 0 1.79

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential downside of 52.88%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners -37.26% -10.59% -3.68% Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Callon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 1.09 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 0.85 $67.93 million $7.60 1.90

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

