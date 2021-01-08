Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMBM. ValuEngine cut Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $684.12 million, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

