Canaccord Genuity Raises Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$4.50

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.05.

TSE CPG traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,362. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.23.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$422.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

