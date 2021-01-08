Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.33

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.33 and last traded at $113.30, with a volume of 23455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

