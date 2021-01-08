Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ)’s stock price traded down 14.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 212,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 215,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.47 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

