CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) (CVE:CANX) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) (CVE:CANX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.31 million and a PE ratio of -47.50.

About CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 145 lode mining claims covering 1043 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson Property covering an area of 1256 hectares located in central British Columbia; and Cariboo gold property located southeast of Quesnel, British Columbia.

