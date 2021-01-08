Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cannae will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cannae by 2,208.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

