Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEED shares. Benchmark set a C$35.00 target price on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Canopy Growth news, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01. Also, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$31,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,685.

TSE:WEED traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.40. 1,409,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.98. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$12.96 and a 1-year high of C$41.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

