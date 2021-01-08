Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $33.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 724145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

In other Canopy Growth news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,702,000 after buying an additional 1,016,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

