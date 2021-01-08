Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SCYNEXIS in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.70) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72.

SCYX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.70. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

In other SCYNEXIS news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

