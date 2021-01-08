Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $132.56

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.56 and traded as high as $146.70. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) shares last traded at $144.20, with a volume of 2,117,137 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

In related news, insider Michelle McGrath bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £21,200 ($27,697.94).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) Company Profile (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

