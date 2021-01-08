Capital One Financial Comments on Valaris plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valaris in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.13) for the year.

VALPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:VALPQ opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market cap of $13.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.48. Valaris has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39). The company had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.40 million. Valaris had a negative net margin of 237.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction.

