Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $91.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.21.

NYSE COF opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $111.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

