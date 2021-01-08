Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.21.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $111.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

