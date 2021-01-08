Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.21.

NYSE:COF traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.73. 4,775,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $111.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,431,000 after buying an additional 620,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,380,000 after buying an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,190,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

