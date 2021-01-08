Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Up 6%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 1,436,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 904,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,873,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.