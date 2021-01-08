Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.37.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $45.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Capri by 52.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

