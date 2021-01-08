Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPRI. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.37.

CPRI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after acquiring an additional 599,157 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 418,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

