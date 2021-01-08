Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.42. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 19,762 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 6.55.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

