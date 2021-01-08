Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th.

CSFFF opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

