Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.22

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 104317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.49 million, a PE ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

