CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

