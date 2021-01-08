CargoX (CXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $10,792.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00038746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00271445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.41 or 0.02674788 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012231 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

